Lok-sabha-passes-the-insolvency-and-bankruptcy-code-amendment-bill-2025

The Lok Sabha passed the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025 on Monday, incorporating reforms aimed at improving resolution timelines, enhancing transparency, and balancing the interests of debtors, creditors, and employees.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed Parliament that apart from the several amendments since 2016, “jurisprudence laid out by the tribunal and the courts has been taken on board so that we can maximise the value for stakeholders and improve the process itself.” While addressing the Lok Sabha on Monday, the Minister defended the IBC’s track record while acknowledging the concerns raised by the Opposition.

The Bill accepts all 11 recommendations of the Select Committee headed by Baijayant Panda and adds a 12th: Requiring creditors to record reasons for selecting winners, a move aimed at enhancing transparency in the resolution processes.

A new out-of-court route for creditors

The Bill introduces a Creditor-Initiated Insolvency Resolution Process (CIIRP). This new mechanism replaces the largely underutilised “fast-track” process with an out-of-court initiation model.

CIIRP can be triggered by financial creditors holding at least 51 percent of the debt. Crucially, the debtor is not left out of the equation. The creditor initiating CIIRP must notify the debtor and allow a minimum 30-day window for representation. The debtor may also file objections before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

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