Power drains Punjab’s subsidy bill as doles cripple state budgets

Escalating subsidy bills are imposing an increasingly heavy burden on state budgets. A recent report on the State of State Finances by PRS Legislative highlights that discretionary spending is being crowded out by populist measures, with Punjab leading the list.

In FY24, Punjab’s subsidy expenditure hit a staggering 21 percent of its total revenue receipts, far exceeding the all-India average of 9 percent, indicating that a significant portion of the state’s earnings are immediately utilised by subsidy commitments.

Punjab is, however, not isolated in this. Other economically vital states, including Karnataka and Tamil Nadu (14 percent each), Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, also reported similarly high ratios dedicated to subsidies. About three-fifths of Tamil Nadu’s subsidy spending was concentrated on the public distribution system (28 percent), electricity tariff support (20 percent), and bus transport (12 percent).

While Bihar spent 8 percent of its revenue receipts on subsidies, Uttar Pradesh spent 5 percent. Several Northeastern states like Mizoram, Tripura, Assam, Sikkim, Meghalaya and Nagaland stand out with ratios less than 1 percent.

While Punjab leads in the overall ratio, Andhra Pradesh shows the sharpest growth in handout spending. Between FY20 and FY24, subsidy expenditure in Andhra Pradesh surged by 5 percentage points as a share of revenue. Karnataka and Punjab also experienced notable increases of 4 percentage points over the same period, resulting in significant inflation in costs due to rapid growth in welfare promises driven by political competition.

