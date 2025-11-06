The-ever-increasing-importance-of-mental-health-in-sports

“Champions too face anxiety. They just recognise it as a state of uncertainty that needs to be grounded—that’s exactly what Jemimah Rodrigues did,” says Kunashni Parikh, an internationally recognised clinical and sports psychologist. Batting at No 3 at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium on October 30, Rodrigues’s scintillating 127 not out helped India beat the mighty Australians in a historic run chase in the semi-finals of the women’s World Cup. At a press conference after the win, the 25-year-old spoke about her battle with anxiety and self-doubt, showing her vulnerable side.

In recent years, Indian sportspersons are increasingly speaking about their mental health journeys, helping to dismantle long-standing stigmas associated with psychological well-being in competitive sports. Virat Kohli, for instance, has discussed his experiences while dealing with depression and anxiety. Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, too, has spoken about the pressures of performance and the toll it can take on an athlete’s mental state. Similarly, shuttler PV Sindhu has shared personal accounts of her emotional struggle, highlighting the invisible battles that often accompany physical performance. Conversations like these have brought awareness and mark a crucial shift in the sporting landscape, pressing on mental health to be a foundational element of an athlete’s overall well-being and sustained performance.

Athletes have always been vulnerable to mental health challenges. And one of the main reasons for that is the constant public scrutiny they face. The weight of expectations from fans, media and the nation can be overwhelming. This kind of spotlight can make it harder to cope with stress, anxiety or self-doubt.

According to Parikh, when an athlete battles both anxiety and self-doubt on the field—as Rodrigues did—it puts the onus on the psychological resilience required in sport. “It shows that despite what’s happening internally—whether it’s insecurities, doubts or personal struggles—an athlete has learnt to manage those thoughts for that period, perform under pressure and returns to process those emotions later.” This resilience, she explains, is not about suppressing what you feel but about learning to compartmentalise effectively when it matters most.

Read More