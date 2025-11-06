Bihar poll’s fiscal reckoning: Weak tax revenue, flat capex constrain promises

Promises of unprecedented job creation and welfare schemes before this week’s Bihar polls are in direct contrast to the state’s fragile economy.

An analysis of Bihar’s budget data reveals that despite exhibiting robust GDP growth that matches the national average, the government’s capacity for sustained capital expenditure (capex) remains severely constrained by low tax revenues.

Bihar’s gross state domestic product (GSDP) growth rate was an estimated 9.2 percent in FY24, matching the all-India figure. This is in stark contrast to a decade ago when the state’s growth rate lagged the country figures. This growth, which is highly concentrated around the capital city of Patna, has not been sufficient to solve the core economic issues of unemployment and mass migration, which are key in the ongoing electoral context.

Even as Bihar has considerable headroom for development spending, its capex ratio (relative to total expenditure) remains stagnant. Though capex (in absolute figures) has increased by 51 percent from FY18 to Rs43,700 crore in the FY25 (revised estimates), its share in the total expenditure of the state remains largely flat. In fact, in the last four years the capex ratio has remained between 12 percent and 14 percent, marking a sharp decline from the 21 percent ratio recorded in FY18. In the meantime, the average capex spends for states across the country increased from 12 percent to 15 percent in FY25.

The state is also facing a persistent problem with generating adequate internal resources. Bihar’s own tax revenue (relative to revenue receipts) is alarmingly low and has failed to cross 30 percent in recent years. In FY25, it is projected at 22 percent, a sharp contrast to the average for all states which is budgeted at 50 percent.

