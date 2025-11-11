A technical failure at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on November 6 disrupted India’s air traffic network, delaying nearly 800 flights and forcing controllers to resort to manual coordination in one of the world’s busiest airspaces. The glitch originated in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which is a core automation platform that processes and routes flight plans across the country’s air traffic network.

The disruption stalled real-time data transfer between controllers and pilots, halting automated flight-plan processing and triggering ripple effects at multiple airports. In a public statement, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) stated that the glitch was “uncommon” and “has not happened earlier”.

What caused the failure?

The problem was first noticed on November 6 evening, when controllers at the Delhi Air Navigation Services Centre reported missing flight plan data on their terminals. Within minutes, they realised the AMSS had stopped transmitting information between systems.

Without that connection, air traffic controllers could not access key details such as aircraft routes, altitudes or timings. Each flight plan had to be created and verified manually, a task that takes several minutes per aircraft. With more than 1,500 flights scheduled daily, the slowdown quickly snowballed.

“Without AMSS, we were effectively blind. We could see radar blips but no flight plan data. Controllers were manually verifying each position and giving clearances one by one,” a senior official familiar with the matter tells Forbes India.

