  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day

Photo of the Day: Black Lives Matter Plaza fills up near White House on US Election Day

By Forbes India
Published: Nov 4, 2020 12:19:09 PM IST
Updated: Nov 4, 2020 02:04:05 PM IST

usa election day bgPeople fill Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House in Washington, on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

Image: Kenny Holston/The New York Times

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Exit polls showed the choice came down to the pandemic versus the economy