  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day

Photo of the Day: Building collapses in Mumbai rain

By Forbes India
Published: Jul 17, 2020 11:39:07 AM IST
Updated: Jul 17, 2020 11:46:31 AM IST

mumbai rains_bgNational Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and fire brigade personnel look for survivors trapped in the debris after part of a residential building collapsed following heavy rains in Mumbai, India, July 16, 2020.

Image: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas 

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Covid-19: The importance of brand recall in mom-and-pop retail
Big story: The Chinese dragon's grip on imports