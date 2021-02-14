  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Festive but lonesome

By Forbes India
Published: Feb 14, 2021 01:28:49 AM IST
Updated: Feb 14, 2021 01:15:34 PM IST

carnival_rtx957xu-bgA lonesome reveller poses in front of Cologne Cathedral after carnival festivities were cancelled due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Cologne, Germany, February 11, 2021. 

Image: Thilo Schmuelgen/ REUTERS

