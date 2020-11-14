  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day

Photo of the Day: Festive shopping swings back this season

By Forbes India
Published: Nov 14, 2020 09:29:21 AM IST
Updated: Nov 14, 2020 11:34:17 AM IST

diwali_gold_bgWoman looks at a gold necklace in a jewellery showroom during Dhanteras, a Hindu festival associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, amidst the spread of COVID-19 in Kolkata, India, November 13, 2020. 

Image: Rupak De Chowdhuri/ Reuters

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
New PlayStation and Xbox arrive during a pandemic gold rush
Ten interesting things we read this week