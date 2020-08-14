  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Independence Day celebrations in 2020

By Forbes India
Published: Aug 14, 2020 11:40:07 AM IST
Updated: Aug 14, 2020 12:28:18 PM IST

independence day celebrations_bg School children wearing face masks take part in a full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India, August 13, 2020

Image: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi 

