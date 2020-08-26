  1. Home
Photo of the day: Messi fans protest at Camp Nou

By Forbes India
Published: Aug 26, 2020 12:17:02 PM IST
Updated: Aug 26, 2020 12:51:36 PM IST

bg_photo of the day_messi_rtx7rox8A Barcelona fan holds up a Lionel Messi shirt outside the Camp Nou after captain Lionel Messi told Barcelona he wishes to leave the club immediately, a source confirmed on Tuesday.

Image: Nacho Doce/Reuters

