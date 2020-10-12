  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Power outage in Mumbai

By Forbes India
Published: Oct 12, 2020 01:03:16 PM IST
Updated: Oct 12, 2020 01:04:25 PM IST

mumbai power outage bgCommuters wait on a railway platform after trains were stalled during a power outage in Mumbai, India, October 12, 2020.                        

Image: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

