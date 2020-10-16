  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day

Photo of the Day: Rescue operations on as Hyderabad battles floods

By Forbes India
Published: Oct 16, 2020 12:05:17 PM IST
Updated: Oct 16, 2020 12:30:25 PM IST

telangana rains_bgResidents are evacuated from a flooded neighbourhood after heavy rainfall in Hyderabad, the capital of the southern state of Telangana, India, October 15, 2020.

Image: REUTERS/Vinod Babu 

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
US Brings 'Largest Ever Tax Charge' Against Tech Executive
Sumeer Ladia: Humane during a crisis