  4. Photo Of The Day: Russian referendum

Photo Of The Day: Russian referendum

By Forbes India
Published: Sep 24, 2022 01:35:51 PM IST

Photo Of The Day: Russian referendumPeople attend a rally and a concert in support of the controversial annexation referendums in Russian-held regions of Ukraine, in Saint Petersburg, Russia on September 23, 2022. Voting on whether Russia should annex Kremlin-controlled regions of Ukraine opened Friday. Western nations denounced the referendum that has dramatically raised the stakes of Moscow's seven-month invasion of Ukraine.

Image: Olga Maltseva / AFP


