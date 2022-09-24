Photo Of The Day: Russian referendum

People attend a rally and a concert in support of the controversial annexation referendums in Russian-held regions of Ukraine, in Saint Petersburg, Russia on September 23, 2022. Voting on whether Russia should annex Kremlin-controlled regions of Ukraine opened Friday. Western nations denounced the referendum that has dramatically raised the stakes of Moscow's seven-month invasion of Ukraine.
Image: Olga Maltseva / AFP
