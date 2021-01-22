  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day

Photo of the Day: Sensex @ 50K

By Forbes India
Published: Jan 22, 2021 11:26:03 AM IST
Updated: Jan 22, 2021 01:02:55 PM IST

sensex 50k_bgAn employee of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) poses for a picture inside the office premises, after Sensex surpassed the 50,000 level for the first time, in Mumbai, India, January 21, 2021.

Image: Imtiyaz Shaikh/ Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Captain Turnaround: Making an elevated play
Google's Hot-Air Balloon Project, Providing Cell Service, Is Closing Down