Photo of the Day: The great escape

By Forbes India
Published: Apr 17, 2021 08:05:21 AM IST
Updated: Apr 17, 2021 04:14:16 PM IST

dahisar check naka-pod_bgHuge traffic jam in at Dahisar Check Naka amid weekend lockdown as people look to move out of the city fearing another stringent and full lockdown.

Image: Forbes India

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

