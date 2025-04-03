Mentors and Mavens All Stories
Photo of the day: Trump tariffs arrive

By Forbes India
Published: Apr 3, 2025 01:29:27 PM IST
Updated: Apr 3, 2025 01:38:29 PM IST

A view of the event entitled "Make America Wealthy Again" at the Rose Garden, where US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on reciprocal tariffs at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 2, 2025. Trump unveiled sweeping new "Liberation Day" tariffs in a move that threatens to ignite a devastating global trade war. Key US trading partners, including the European Union and Britain, said they were preparing their responses to Trump's escalation as nervous markets fell in Europe and America.

Image: Saul Loeb/ AFP

