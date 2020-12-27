  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Vaccine entourage

By Forbes India
Published: Dec 27, 2020 08:45:00 AM IST
Updated: Dec 24, 2020 07:49:14 PM IST

chile_vaccine_bgSoldiers transport the first batch of 10,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 to Estadio Nacional at Arturo Merino Benítez on December 24, 2020 in Santiago, Chile.

Image: Marcelo Hernandez/ Getty Images

