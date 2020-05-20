  1. Home
Photo of the Day: What your morning coffee looks like post-lockdown

By Forbes India
Published: May 20, 2020 10:51:10 AM IST
Updated: May 20, 2020 10:51:42 AM IST

bg_photo of the day_rtx7jfevA woman wearing a face shield drinks coffee at a cafe as Italy eases some of the lockdown measures put in place during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rome, Italy.

Image: Yara Nardi/REUTERS 

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

