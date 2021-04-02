  1. Home
Photo of the day: When we were the champions

By Forbes India
Published: Apr 2, 2021 11:00:22 AM IST
Updated: Apr 2, 2021 11:25:19 AM IST

2011 world cup bgOn this day, ten years back—April 2, 2011—India's players celebrate after India won their ICC Cricket World Cup final match against Sri Lanka in Mumbai.

Image: Adnan Abidi / Reuters

