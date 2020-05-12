  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. Special

Lockdown: CO2 emissions in India fall for the first time in 40 years

A look at emission levels over the past four decades and factors responsible for the decline

By Forbes India
Published: May 12, 2020 06:42:45 PM IST
Updated: May 12, 2020 07:07:52 PM IST

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
International Nurses Day: A salute to the Covid-19 warriors around the world