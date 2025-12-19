India’s tourism landscape is now, you could argue, way past the early stages if digital transformation, with travelers already relying on online searches by default to discover their next adventure. Tech isn’t a nice-to-have anymore. It’s essential.

And the unstoppable rise of digital travel planning has made search trends a valuable indicator of wanderlust patterns, revealing not just domestic favorites but also international hotspots capturing Indian travellers’ imagination.

In this post, we’ll walk you through the list of the top 10 most searched travel destinations in India in 2025.

List of the top 10 most searched travel destinations in India in 2025

Rank Destination State or Country 1 Maha Kumbh Mela Uttar Pradesh 2 Philippines Philippines 3 Georgia Georgia 4 Mauritius Mauritius 5 Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir 6 Phu Quoc Vietnam 7 Phuket Thailand 8 Maldives Maldives 9 Somnath Gujarat 10 Pondicherry Puducherry

Know more about the top 10 most searched travel destinations in India today

