India’s tourism landscape is now, you could argue, way past the early stages if digital transformation, with travelers already relying on online searches by default to discover their next adventure. Tech isn’t a nice-to-have anymore. It’s essential.
And the unstoppable rise of digital travel planning has made search trends a valuable indicator of wanderlust patterns, revealing not just domestic favorites but also international hotspots capturing Indian travellers’ imagination.
In this post, we’ll walk you through the list of the top 10 most searched travel destinations in India in 2025.
List of the top 10 most searched travel destinations in India in 2025
|Rank
|Destination
|State or Country
|1
|Maha Kumbh Mela
|Uttar Pradesh
|2
|Philippines
|Philippines
|3
|Georgia
|Georgia
|4
|Mauritius
|Mauritius
|5
|Kashmir
|Jammu and Kashmir
|6
|Phu Quoc
|Vietnam
|7
|Phuket
|Thailand
|8
|Maldives
|Maldives
|9
|Somnath
|Gujarat
|10
|Pondicherry
|Puducherry
Know more about the top 10 most searched travel destinations in India today
1. Maha Kumbh Mela
- Region: Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India
- Primary industry: Religious tourism, spiritual services
The 2025 edition has generated exceptional search interest as millions of pilgrims and cultural enthusiasts plan their journey to witness this extraordinary spiritual spectacle. The event features elaborate bathing rituals, religious ceremonies, and spiritual discourses that attract seekers from across the globe.
2. Philippines
- Region: Southeast Asia
- Primary industry: Beach tourism, island hopping, adventure sports
Palawan, part of the Philippines, was crowned the World’s Best Island to Visit in 2025 by U.S. News & World Report, surpassing major competitors like Bali and Santorini.
3. Georgia
- Region: Caucasus, Eastern Europe
- Primary industry: Cultural tourism, wine tourism, adventure travel
The country’s blend of European charm and affordable pricing, combined with its rich history spanning from the Silk Road era, solidifies its position as one of the top 10 most searched travel destinations.
4. Mauritius
- Region: Indian Ocean, East Africa
- Primary industry: Luxury beach tourism, honeymoon travel
Recent investments in sustainable tourism infrastructure have enhanced its appeal among environmentally conscious travelers.
5. Kashmir
- Region: Northern India
- Primary industry: Nature tourism, adventure sports, cultural tourism
In 2024, the region welcomed a historic 2.35 crore tourists, a figure that continued to show strong growth with over 95 lakh domestic visitors in the first half of 2025.
6. Phu Quoc
- Region: Vietnam
- Primary industry: Beach tourism, eco-tourism
Condé Nast Traveler named Phu Quoc the most beautiful island in Asia and third globally in October 2025.
7. Phuket
- Region: Thailand
- Primary industry: Beach tourism, nightlife, water sports
Phuket generated the highest tourism revenue among all of Thailand’s provinces in 2024, reaching 497.5 billion baht.
8. Maldives
- Region: Indian Ocean, South Asia
- Primary industry: Luxury tourism, underwater experiences
The Maldives reached its 2025 target of 2 million tourist arrivals ahead of schedule in November 2025, marking its most successful year in history.
9. Somnath
- Region: Gujarat, India
- Primary industry: Religious tourism, heritage tourism
Recent development initiatives, including improved connectivity and the Somnath Promenade, have enhanced the destination’s infrastructure while preserving its sanctity, driving increased search interest among devotees and history enthusiasts alike.
10. Pondicherry
- Region: Tamil Nadu, India
- Primary industry: Cultural tourism, wellness tourism, beach tourism
The region generated significant tourism revenue in 2024, welcoming 19 lakh visitors, demonstrating a strong market rebound.
Frequently asked questions
- What are the top trending travel destinations globally?
- What is the revenue of the Indian travel sector?
- What is the best time to visit the most trending travel destination in India?
First Published: Dec 19, 2025, 17:23Subscribe Now
- Home /
- Explainers /
- Googles-year-in-search-2025-top-10-most-searched-travel-destinations-in-india