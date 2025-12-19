Advertisement

India’s tourism landscape is now, you could argue, way past the early stages if digital transformation, with travelers already relying on online searches by default to discover their next adventure. Tech isn’t a nice-to-have anymore. It’s essential.

And the unstoppable rise of digital travel planning has made search trends a valuable indicator of wanderlust patterns, revealing not just domestic favorites but also international hotspots capturing Indian travellers’ imagination.

In this post, we’ll walk you through the list of the top 10 most searched travel destinations in India in 2025.

List of the top 10 most searched travel destinations in India in 2025

RankDestinationState or Country
1Maha Kumbh MelaUttar Pradesh
2PhilippinesPhilippines
3GeorgiaGeorgia
4MauritiusMauritius
5KashmirJammu and Kashmir
6Phu QuocVietnam
7PhuketThailand
8MaldivesMaldives
9SomnathGujarat
10PondicherryPuducherry

Know more about the top 10 most searched travel destinations in India today

1. Maha Kumbh Mela

  • Region: Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India
  • Primary industry: Religious tourism, spiritual services
The Maha Kumbh Mela represents one of the world’s largest peaceful gatherings, occurring every 12 years at the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers. 

The 2025 edition has generated exceptional search interest as millions of pilgrims and cultural enthusiasts plan their journey to witness this extraordinary spiritual spectacle. The event features elaborate bathing rituals, religious ceremonies, and spiritual discourses that attract seekers from across the globe.

2. Philippines

  • Region: Southeast Asia
  • Primary industry: Beach tourism, island hopping, adventure sports
The Philippines archipelago has emerged as one of the top 10 most searched travel destinations, especially Indian travelers seeking tropical escapes without breaking the bank. It was also named the World's Leading Dive Destination for the seventh consecutive year at the World Travel Awards

Palawan, part of the Philippines, was crowned the World’s Best Island to Visit in 2025 by U.S. News & World Report, surpassing major competitors like Bali and Santorini.

3. Georgia

  • Region: Caucasus, Eastern Europe
  • Primary industry: Cultural tourism, wine tourism, adventure travel
Georgia has become the surprise breakout destination for Indian travelers, offering visa-free entry, stunning mountain landscapes, ancient monasteries, and acclaimed wine regions. 

The country’s blend of European charm and affordable pricing, combined with its rich history spanning from the Silk Road era, solidifies its position as one of the top 10 most searched travel destinations.

4. Mauritius

  • Region: Indian Ocean, East Africa
  • Primary industry: Luxury beach tourism, honeymoon travel
Mauritius continues to enchant Indian travelers with its turquoise lagoons, luxury resorts, and rich cultural connections stemming from a significant Indian diaspora population. The island nation secured three top honours at the 2025 World Travel Awards: Indian Ocean’s Leading Beach Destination, Leading Wedding Destination, and Leading Tourist Board.

Recent investments in sustainable tourism infrastructure have enhanced its appeal among environmentally conscious travelers.

5. Kashmir

  • Region: Northern India
  • Primary industry: Nature tourism, adventure sports, cultural tourism
Kashmir is next in the list of the top 10 most searched travel destinations in India, often called “Paradise on Earth,” remains eternally popular among Indian travelers for its breathtaking valleys, snow-clad mountains, serene lakes, and Mughal gardens. 

In 2024, the region welcomed a historic 2.35 crore tourists, a figure that continued to show strong growth with over 95 lakh domestic visitors in the first half of 2025.

6. Phu Quoc

  • Region: Vietnam
  • Primary industry: Beach tourism, eco-tourism
Vietnam’s largest island, Phu Quoc, has gained tremendous traction among Indian travelers seeking unspoiled beaches and authentic Southeast Asian experiences. The island’s pristine coastline, pearl farms, fish sauce production, and newly developed luxury resorts offer a perfect blend of relaxation and cultural exploration. 

Condé Nast Traveler named Phu Quoc the most beautiful island in Asia and third globally in October 2025.

7. Phuket

  • Region: Thailand
  • Primary industry: Beach tourism, nightlife, water sports
Phuket remains a perennial favourite for Indian tourists, with a solid position in the list of the top 10 most searched travel destinations, combining stunning Andaman Sea beaches, vibrant nightlife, world-class diving spots, and exceptional Thai hospitality.

Phuket generated the highest tourism revenue among all of Thailand’s provinces in 2024, reaching 497.5 billion baht.

8. Maldives

  • Region: Indian Ocean, South Asia
  • Primary industry: Luxury tourism, underwater experiences
The Maldives continues its reign as one of the top 10 most searched travel destinations due to the ultimate luxury escape it offers for Indian travelers.

The Maldives reached its 2025 target of 2 million tourist arrivals ahead of schedule in November 2025, marking its most successful year in history.

9. Somnath

  • Region: Gujarat, India
  • Primary industry: Religious tourism, heritage tourism
Somnath Temple’s unique location on the shores of the Arabian Sea offers a blend of religious pilgrimage and scenic coastal tourism, which trended significantly in 2025

Recent development initiatives, including improved connectivity and the Somnath Promenade, have enhanced the destination’s infrastructure while preserving its sanctity, driving increased search interest among devotees and history enthusiasts alike.

10. Pondicherry

  • Region: Tamil Nadu, India
  • Primary industry: Cultural tourism, wellness tourism, beach tourism
Pondicherry, with its unique French colonial heritage, spiritual ashrams, pristine beaches, and experimental township of Auroville, offers a distinctive escape close to major South Indian cities.

The region generated significant tourism revenue in 2024, welcoming 19 lakh visitors, demonstrating a strong market rebound.

Frequently asked questions

  1. What are the top trending travel destinations globally?
Brisbane, Brittany, and Franschhoek are the top trending destinations in the world.
  1. What is the revenue of the Indian travel sector?
The Indian travel and tourism sector had hit ₹15.5 trillion for domestic visits in 2024 and is expected to reach ₹16.8 trillion by 2025 end.
  1. What is the best time to visit the most trending travel destination in India?
For Maha Kumbh Mela, which is the top most searched travel destination in India, the event spans several weeks. However, the most significant spiritual experiences and crowds concentrate around specific auspicious bathing dates.

First Published: Dec 19, 2025, 17:23

Subscribe Now
  • Home
    • /
  • Explainers
    • /
  • Googles-year-in-search-2025-top-10-most-searched-travel-destinations-in-india
Advertisement
Advertisement

What others are reading

Advertisement

Latest News