Airtel names Shashwat Sharma CEO; board clears Rs15,700 crore rights call

Bharti Airtel on December 18 announced a major leadership transition, with Shashwat Sharma set to take over as managing director and chief executive officer of Airtel India from January 1, 2026, as part of a planned succession process approved by the board.

Gopal Vittal, who has led Airtel for over 13 years, will move into the role of executive vice chairman, overseeing Airtel and its subsidiaries, while continuing to drive group strategy, digital and technology initiatives, network strategy, procurement and talent. Vittal’s appointment as executive vice chairman will also take effect from January 1, 2026, subject to shareholder approval.

“In line with the planned succession, Gopal Vittal will move into the role of executive vice chairman of Bharti Airtel on the 1st of January 2026 overseeing Bharti Airtel and all its subsidiaries,” the company said in its press release, adding that Vittal will also drive synergies across digital and technology, network strategy, procurement and talent.

Sharma, who has spent the past year working closely with Vittal across businesses and functions, will report to him in his new role.

