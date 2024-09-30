Vodafone Idea: Still several moving pieces

A recent adverse court decision relating to adjusted gross revenue dues makes debt fund raising even more critical for Vi to meet its capex for 4G/5G technology expansion. It will need to continue to hike tariff rates and a benevolent government along the way
Capital-starved Vodafone Idea (Vi) will continue to face uncertain times ahead, according to analysts, until it completes a proposed Rs35,000 crore debt fund raising plan in the next two months, as proposed by its top management. On September 22, Vi announced a $3.6 billion (Rs30,000 crore) deal with Nokia, Ericsson and Samsung for supply of network equipment over three years.
This comes five months after Vi had raised Rs18,000 crore through a follow-on public offer (FPO alongside issuing preferential shares to its promoters. After this fund raise, Vi’s cash on books is positive at Rs18,150 crore as of Q1FY25. But the positive news does not really push the needle too far for Vi’s financial security and competitive efficiency.