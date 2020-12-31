  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. Special

No handshake 2021: Your guide to no-touch greetings

2020 is the year the handshake died and no-touch greetings took off, and they are here to stay in 2021. Learn your greetings

By Forbes India
Published: Dec 31, 2020 01:05:19 PM IST
Updated: Dec 31, 2020 02:09:09 PM IST

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
The gospel of hydrogen power
How we survived: Oye! Same same, but different