  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. Special

Onam 2020: What's on your plate?

A deconstruction of the elaborate Sadya feast, served to mark the occasion of Onam, an annual festival of harvest with origins in Kerala

By Forbes India
Published: Aug 31, 2020 12:58:50 PM IST
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
2020 U.S. Open: What to watch on opening Monday
Staying afloat: A pandemic financial guide for millennials