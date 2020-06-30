  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. Special

What Chinese apps stand to lose from India

Some of the most popular Chinese apps, including TikTok and Helo, are set to lose millions of users. A look at what's on stake, and how they compare with other apps

By Forbes India
Published: Jun 30, 2020 12:05:11 PM IST
Updated: Jun 30, 2020 12:05:05 PM IST

 

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
India bans nearly 60 Chinese apps, including TikTok