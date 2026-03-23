Refrigeration for the way India lives today

Luxury in India is changing. Homeowners today are not only looking for bigger homes or more appliances; they are looking for homes that feel thoughtful, efficient, and well designed.

This isn't just a feeling. India's private consumption has nearly doubled to $2.1 trillion, growing faster than the US, China, and Germany, according to a joint report by Deloitte India and the Retailers Association of India (RAI). And a big part of that story is how Indians are choosing to spend; not just on more things, but on better, more considered things. The number of Indians earning over $10,000 annually is expected to nearly triple from 60 million in 2024 to 165 million by 2030. A new generation of homeowners is arriving, and they have very different ideas about what home means.

India is no longer an emerging market for luxury; it is one of the defining ones. According to Deloitte's Global Powers of Luxury 2026 report, India ranks among the top four engines of luxury growth globally in 2026, alongside China, Japan, and the Middle East - driven by resilient domestic demand and a rapidly expanding affluent consumer base. For brands that understand this consumer, the opportunity is enormous. For those that don't, it is already slipping by.

This shift is most visible in the kitchen. What was once a purely functional space is now becoming one of the most carefully designed parts of the home. Storage, layout, lighting, and appliances are increasingly planned together rather than added later.

Refrigeration is quietly at the centre of this change. The question is no longer just how well a refrigerator cools, but how naturally it fits into everyday life in an Indian kitchen. Manufacturers are beginning to respond to this shift. Brands like Liebherr Appliances India are designing refrigeration specifically for these evolving expectations; combining global engineering with features shaped by the realities of Indian kitchens.

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