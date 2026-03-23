Refrigeration for the way India lives today

Luxury in India is changing. Homeowners today are not only looking for bigger homes or more appliances; they are looking for homes that feel thoughtful, efficient, and well designed.
This isn't just a feeling. India's private consumption has nearly doubled to $2.1 trillion, growing faster than the US, China, and Germany, according to a joint report by Deloitte India and the Retailers Association of India (RAI). And a big part of that story is how Indians are choosing to spend; not just on more things, but on better, more considered things. The number of Indians earning over $10,000 annually is expected to nearly triple from 60 million in 2024 to 165 million by 2030. A new generation of homeowners is arriving, and they have very different ideas about what home means.
India is no longer an emerging market for luxury; it is one of the defining ones. According to Deloitte's Global Powers of Luxury 2026 report, India ranks among the top four engines of luxury growth globally in 2026, alongside China, Japan, and the Middle East - driven by resilient domestic demand and a rapidly expanding affluent consumer base. For brands that understand this consumer, the opportunity is enormous. For those that don't, it is already slipping by.
This shift is most visible in the kitchen. What was once a purely functional space is now becoming one of the most carefully designed parts of the home. Storage, layout, lighting, and appliances are increasingly planned together rather than added later.
Refrigeration is quietly at the centre of this change. The question is no longer just how well a refrigerator cools, but how naturally it fits into everyday life in an Indian kitchen. Manufacturers are beginning to respond to this shift. Brands like Liebherr Appliances India are designing refrigeration specifically for these evolving expectations; combining global engineering with features shaped by the realities of Indian kitchens.
This changing relationship between design, technology, and lifestyle is explored through Innovate & Evolve, a thought-led initiative presented by Network18 and powered by Liebherr.
Through Innovate & Evolve, conversations with designers, dealers, and industry experts reveal how Indian kitchens are becoming more design-led and more integrated.
Refrigeration, once treated as a standalone appliance, is now increasingly seen as part of the kitchen architecture itself.
This shift is shaping both consumer expectations and product innovation.
Indian kitchens also come with habits that are very different from Western ones. Milk is boiled before storage. Spices need to retain their aroma. Fresh vegetables are often bought in bulk and stored for several days.
These everyday routines are beginning to influence how refrigerators are designed; something a brand like Liebherr is actively building into its product engineering.
Liebherr’s technologies in double-door fridges, such as Hot to Cool, allow freshly boiled milk to be placed directly into the refrigerator, saving your time. The Spice Box is designed to preserve the aroma of Indian spices, directly responding to these habits. Features like FreshBreeze, which releases a fine mist to help maintain the freshness of fruits and vegetables, and Hands-Free Opening in single-door fridges, which allows the door to open with a gentle foot press when hands are full, reflect the growing focus on convenience in everyday cooking.
Rather than dramatic innovations, they are small engineering responses to real kitchen routines.
Another visible shift is happening in the way refrigerators look in the kitchen.
Instead of standing apart as a large appliance, many homeowners now prefer refrigerators that blend into the cabinetry. Built-in and fully integrated refrigerators allow kitchen panels to continue seamlessly across the appliance, creating a more cohesive design.
As Kapil Khanna, Owner of Clear Concepts, explains:
“People have started looking for built-in appliances. They don’t want their refrigerators to be seen as a standalone product.”
For kitchen designers, this approach changes the role refrigeration plays inside the kitchen.
Rohin Ramchandani, Managing Director at Grandeur Interiors, has seen this shift gradually building over the years.
“We’ve been selling inbuilt fridges for years and personally using them too. Now more and more people are adapting to it, making it a preferred choice over a freestanding fridge.”
He also points to the importance of food preservation technologies such as BioFresh, which keeps food stored just above 0°C to extend freshness.
Rati Sharma, Managing Partner at Plusch, believes awareness is still growing.
“Fully integrated refrigerators are still a niche segment in the Indian kitchen industry. Many people making their first homes don’t even know about built-in refrigerators.”
But the situation is changing as more consumers encounter the concept through designers and experience centres.
Local manufacturing has also made the category more accessible.
“Liebherr has always been a leader in built-in cooling appliances, and with manufacturing now in India it becomes far more accessible to discerning Indian clients.”
For designers like Kanupriya Mal, Director at Kanu Kitchen Kulture, the appeal is largely about completing the visual language of the kitchen.
“The kitchen will always remain the centre point of any home. A built-in refrigerator allows you to complete the kitchen look without gaps and spaces.”
Gautam Vora, Director at Akruti Living, sees refrigeration as something that is becoming inseparable from the kitchen itself.
“Refrigeration is actually not an appliance anymore. It becomes part of the kitchen.”
The Indian kitchen is evolving. It is becoming more organised, more design-conscious, and more reflective of the way people actually live and cook.
In this shift, refrigeration is quietly taking on a new role — not just as a cooling appliance, but as an integrated part of the kitchen itself.
Through Innovate & Evolve, these conversations point to a broader change in how Indian consumers think about everyday products. Performance still matters. But so do design, convenience, and how naturally a product fits into the home.
And as kitchens continue to evolve, the refrigerator may well become one of the most thoughtfully designed elements within them; a shift that brands like Liebherr are already engineering for.
The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.
First Published: Mar 23, 2026, 20:22Subscribe Now
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