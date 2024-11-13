A balancing act: In photos this Week

Image by : Vishal Bhatnagar/NurPhoto via Getty Images
A macaque peers into a photographer's lens, peering at the Galta Ji Temple in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India, on November 5, 2024.
Image by : Luis Tato / AFP
A man casts his vote before the National emblem of Somaliland, a breakaway region of Somalia, at a polling station during the Somaliland presidential election in Hargeisa on November 13, 2024.
Image by : Oli Scarff / AFP
The British band Pet Shop Boys perform during the 30th MTV Europe Music Awards at the Co-op live stadium in Manchester, England, on November 10, 2024.
Image by : Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP
A spotted owlet yawns in a public park in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 11, 2024.
Image by : AFP
A Palestinian woman who lost her leg in an Israeli strike at the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip is carried down on November 7, 2024
Image by : William WEST / AFP
Entertainers perform ahead of the Melbourne Cup horse race at the Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia, on November 5, 2024.
Image by : Carlos Barria/ Reuters
A Republican supporter reacts to news of Donald Trump's win following early results from the 2024 US presidential election at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, US, November 6, 2024.
Image by : Alexandre Meneghini / Reuters
Ballet dancers perform Swan Lake during the 28th Alicia Alonso International Ballet Festival of Havana at the National Theatre in Havana, Cuba, on November 3, 2024.
Image by : Raquel Cunha / Reuters
Abortion rights activists hold up green handkerchiefs as they take part in a demonstration in support of a law that decriminalises abortion at all stages of pregnancy outside the Congress of Mexico City in Mexico on November 7, 2024.
Image by : FRANCK FIFE / AFP
Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Aitana Bonmati (left) and Manchester City's Spanish midfielder Rodri pose with their Ballon d'Or award during the 2024 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on October 28, 2024.
Image by : Esa Alexander / Reuters
A team from the Advisory Committee of Water Quality in Wetlands, Waterways and the Coastal Environment works with the previously extinct Cape Water Lily, which has been reintroduced at False Bay Nature Reserve wetland, Cape Town, South Africa, on November 8, 2024.
Image by : Marco BERTORELLO / AFP
Russia's Daniil Medvedev reacts during his match against USA's Taylor Fritz at the ATP Finals tennis tournament in Turin, Italy, on November 10, 2024.
Image by : Chen Yongnuo/CNS/VCG via Getty Images
Prof. Zhang Weixiong, associate director of the Academy for Interdisciplinary Research at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), poses at a JC STEM Lab on November 11, 2024, in Hong Kong, China. PolyU has received a donation of over HKD 74 million to establish 8 JC STEM Labs.
Image by : HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP
The Red Eagle Aerobatic Team of the Chinese PLA Air Force Aviation University performs during the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, in south China's Guangdong province on November 12, 2024.
Image by : Rupak De Chowdhuri/NurPhoto via Getty Images
National Cadet Corps (NCC) members check out weapons on display at a two-day defence exhibition hosted by the Indian Army, 'East Tech 2024,' in Kolkata, India, on November 5, 2024.