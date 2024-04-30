How Oorja can mock-up your next EV battery in the cloud

In this episode, Vineet Dravid, Co-Founder and CEO of Oorja Energy, talks about his ambition of building a world-class deep tech company from Bengaluru, in the field of computer-aided engineering. Vineet gives us an update on the physics and machine learning based simulation and analytics product Oorja has developed. An immediate application is in the electric vehicles sector and the startup has already won customers including large OEMs in the US and Europe