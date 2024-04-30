Mentors and Mavens All Stories
To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Videos
  4. How Oorja can mock-up your next EV battery in the cloud

How Oorja can mock-up your next EV battery in the cloud

In this episode, Vineet Dravid, Co-Founder and CEO of Oorja Energy, talks about his ambition of building a world-class deep tech company from Bengaluru, in the field of computer-aided engineering. Vineet gives us an update on the physics and machine learning based simulation and analytics product Oorja has developed. An immediate application is in the electric vehicles sector and the startup has already won customers including large OEMs in the US and Europe
Published: Apr 30, 2024

More Videos

DSC_2121a_SM

Forbes India W-Power 2024 Self-Made Women: Award ceremony

Apr 29, 2024
Panel 3_6705

Evolution of women's roles: Where does the entertainment industry stand?

Apr 26, 2024
Panel 2 _6548

W-Power 2024: How to make inclusion and diversity work

Apr 25, 2024
Hina Nagarajan and Ashwini Bhide_1295

Ashwini Bhide and Hina Nagarajan on leading from the top to transform organisations at W-Power 2024

Apr 24, 2024
Protein Supplements

The truth about your protein powder

Apr 18, 2024
Prosus Euro_Paul Van Der Boor_SM

How Prosus built a 1000-strong AI network around the globe

Apr 17, 2024
More Videos