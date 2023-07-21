To The Point Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Photos
  4. Salzburg cultural festival, World Aquatics Championships, shopping in Rennes: Eye-catching photos of this week

Salzburg cultural festival, World Aquatics Championships, shopping in Rennes: Eye-catching photos of this week

The world never ceases to astonish us. This series of photos—a path amidst blossoming water, a way out of the raging fire—resonates beyond its description for a leisurely flip or a deep read this weekend
Curated By: Madhu Kapparath
Published: Jul 21, 2023
1-GettyImages-1557156359_SM

Image by : Wang Zhaobo/VCG via Getty Images

1/8
  • Salzburg cultural festival, World Aquatics Championships, shopping in Rennes: Eye-catching photos of this week
  • 2__SWIMMING-WORLD_BG
  • 3__GLOBAL-WEATHER-SWITZERLAND-FIRE_BG
  • 4__AUSTRIA-FESTIVAL-SALZBURG_BG
  • 5_GettyImages-1548286660_BG
  • 6_33PG9DH-highres_BG
  • 7__EUROPE-WEATHER-ITALY_BG
  • 8_33P783H-highres_BG
Aerial view of seepweed blossoms in red at Panjin Red Beach Wetland in Panjin, Liaoning Province of China, July 15, 2023.

More Photos

1_GettyImages-1430336585_SM

50 Years of Hip-Hop: How a generation fostered creativity from urban despair and racial barriers

Jul 21, 2023
1_33PD7GR-highres_SM

Red Alert: WMO warns of increased risk of deaths as extreme weather grips continents

Jul 19, 2023
1_Messi to Inter Miami_SM

Lionel Messi and his star power ready to rock the soccer club scene in America

Jul 18, 2023
1__SWIMMING-WORLD_SM

MSG Sphere, World Aquatics Championships, sparring with sumo: Eye-catching photos of this week

Jul 14, 2023
1_GettyImages-1530339828_SM

Delhi flood havoc: National capital sinks under Yamuna

Jul 14, 2023
1_semiconductor shutterstock_2136020447-sm

Explained: The unbelievably complex process of making semiconductor chips

Jul 13, 2023
See More