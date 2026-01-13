With Gaysi, Priya Dali is crafting the visual language of queer India

Priya Dali (29)

Creative director, Gaysi Family

For Priya Dali, design has never been a standalone practice. It is a way of making sense of identity, of creating entry points into conversations. At 29, the creative director at Gaysi Family has emerged as one of the most influential cultural designers working in the queer ecosystem by shaping not just what is seen, but who gets to be seen at all.

A graduate of Srishti Manipal Institute of Art, Design and Technology, Dali’s creative journey took shape alongside her personal one. She had been drawing from an early age, a skill that initially came instinctively before finding direction through formal training.

Closeted through much of college, she turned to visual storytelling as a way to explore questions she could not yet voice. Her graduation project, a graphic novel about coming out to parents in India, unfolded from real conversations with her mother in 2017 at a time when Section 377 was still in force. That project led her to Gaysi Family, where she joined as an intern the same year. Eight years later, Dali has grown alongside the platform and moved from illustrator to art director to creative director. She has helped transform Gaysi into a multi-format queer media and community institution, co-leading some of its most defining initiatives—including Queer Swipe Stories, Queering Workspaces, Zine Bazaar, Queer Made Weekend, Open Art House and Do You See Us?, which is among the first largescale queer art exhibitions in India. These are sustained platforms that are designed to nurture queer writers, illustrators, designers and performers, many of whom she has mentored.

