From breaking barriers to building Bharat: News18 SheShakti 2025, Delhi set to launch the third edition

News18 Network is all set to host the third edition of Lions International Presents News18 SheShakti, India's leading platform dedicated to amplifying women's voices and honouring the remarkable journeys of women who are shaping the country. This year's theme, “From Breaking Barriers to Building Bharat,” reflects an evolving narrative - transitioning from overcoming challenges to actively shaping the nation's future. As anticipation builds across the capital, the SheShakti stage in Delhi on August 21 prepares to highlight the inspiring stories of 2025 that embody the unyielding spirit of women.

In recent months, India has seen women achieve milestones across various fields, from leading scientific innovations and winning global sporting honours to setting new standards in entrepreneurship and redefining roles in governance and defence. These achievements serve as a testament to a society embracing progress, where ambition is not confined by gender.

Over the years, SheShakti has emerged as one of India’s most influential platform celebrating women. Past editions have seen participation from national luminaries, such as Hon’ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu, Former Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, Former CJI Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, and cultural icons such as Asha Bhosle and Usha Uthup, along with STEM trailblazers Dr. Tessy Thomas and Dr. Annapurni Subramaniam. This year, we continue to amplify voices shaping Bharat at every level: from boardrooms to classrooms, and from grassroots activism to national governance.

Our most recent milestone, the first-ever regional chapter in Mumbai, brought the platform closer to the ground, amplifying voices driving change within their communities. By focusing locally, SheShakti has broadened its scope and sharpened its focus, uncovering powerful stories of courage, innovation, and leadership from every corner of the country.

News18 SheShakti has grown beyond being just a celebration; it now serves as a platform connecting visionaries, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and cultural leaders. The 2025 Delhi edition will not only focus on the past successes but also explore how today's trailblazers are building a more just and ambitious Bharat. The discussions will connect individual courage to broader societal change. The third edition of She Shakti promises powerful conversations and forward-thinking actions.