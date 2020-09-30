Introducing Mirror Trading International: The next generation of Bitcoin Earning

Mirror Trading International
is a registered South African company, regulated by the Consumer Protection Act, founded by a team of forex and crypto veterans and experts. When the Forex market first heard about Bitcoin, the community was disinterested, sceptical or outright hostile towards this new, revolutionary technology aimed at disrupting the global financial system. But for the founders of MTI, it was the opposite: they immediately realized the great potential cryptocurrencies have to offer, and started working towards the paradigm shift in the world of Finance.
MTI is a company with a clearly defined mission: furthering the adoption of blockchain technology by delivering Bitcoin earning opportunities to a wider audience. The way in which Mirror Trading International achieves this goal is to grow your bitcoin as easily and effortlessly as possible, enabling people with no crypto experience or technical knowledge to get involved in bitcoin trading strategies.
With blockchain technology being so foreign for most, how do projects increase adoption whilst giving people an opportunity to grow their portfolio? MTI is working towards that precise goal. With a minimum initial investment of $100 worth of bitcoin, Mirror Trading International uses exclusive strategies and trading bots which provide a steady revenue to MTI members. According to the data collected between September 2019 and June 2020, MTI was able to bestow their users with an average daily profit of 0.49%. So far, Mirror Trading International has over 160,000 active members, who vocalize their positive experiences across several social media platforms.
A transparent platform delivering growth, bonus and profit share has written MTI’s story of a massive success. However, great earning opportunities didn’t stop the team from furthering growth of the business. MTI has created a dedicated Member’s Portal which allows every member to communicate personally with the founders and team, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Among many features of MTI’s Member’s Portal are an abundance of downloadable content, such as unique educational and informative materials, and regular Zoom calls with industry leaders, veteran traders, and blockchain experts. Gaining a large following was a milestone, but sustaining them into a tight-knit community through these special characteristics, is what makes Mirror Trading International so unique.
MTI’s pool of members is growing rapidly everyday and the company’s status has already changed from being distinguished locally to globally renowned. MTI’s rapid growth is owed to the team’s vision of growth opportunities for people of all backgrounds, and to provide them with premier educational exposure while maintaining their brand promise to “grow your bitcoin”.
Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.