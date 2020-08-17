Making India a hub for quality manufacturing

Today, this homegrown brand aims to be a testament of India’s prowess in the engineering sector. In Mr. Sharma’s capable hands, Shubham Pack has emerged as a preferred supplier of sachet making machines over European competitors. It has even tapped into the Chinese market, where it is impossible for Indian-made machines to get a foothold. Today, the company has established its presence in over 25 countries, with a target to double this number within the next two years. The company is currently managed by Mr. Virendra Sharma (MD) along with his sons (Executive Directors) Mr Rishabh Sharma and Shubham Sharama, whose combined vision is to expand the business into other packaging mediums to meet growing market demand.
Shubham Pack is a member and partner of prestigious organisations like the Indian Institute of Packaging and World Packaging Organization. Under the able leadership of Mr. Sharma, the company has always delivered on quality, and is ISO 9001:2015 certified. A strong proponent of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Make in India and Vocal for Local campaigns, Mr. Sharma has ensured that his company delivered on the vision to make India self-reliant by delivering quality products made in India. Having won national-level quality excellence awards, Shubham Pack’s machines have garnered an enviable list of customers both in India and worldwide. Unilever, P&G, Wipro, Tata, Dabur, Nestle, Ecolab, Patanjali, Emami and Godrej are some of their prestigious clients to name a few. Shubham Pack has also achieved the feat of being the only flexible packaging machine company with the capability to manufacture over 350+ machines annually. Employing over 500+ employees, the company reported 100 crore turnover in 2019-2020, with international markets contributing to 64% of the company’s revenue. For FY 2020-2021, the company has set a target to achieve 50% business growth.Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.