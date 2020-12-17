Young Entrepreneur Manish Singh bringing latest trends in Digital Marketing

The PRO in digital marketing, content creation, Youtube Marketing , Election Campaigns and Social media marketing has made it possible to cross a turnover of over 2 million for this Digital Entrepreneur, his business empire in 2020.

The more we speak of how budding Entrepreneurs are making their distinctive marks in the digital marketing industry, the less it seems is spoken about them. This is because all of these young talents go beyond the traditional business structures and through their creativity and commendable skills outdo everyone else in the industry. Digital Entrepreneur Manish Singh from Muzaffarpur, Bihar tops this list. It excels even beyond his limits by imprinting his name in the elite list of digital marketing entrepreneurs of India, aiming to also make a name globally.

It was the confidence and belief of this 20 year old entrepreneur which helped him carve his own niche in the digital world and become an inspirational example to many other youngsters in India. Fusing his talents of creativity and innovation in digital marketing with his love and passion for his work together has given Manish Singh an individual successful path for him to create more such successful feats in his life. Born and raised in a Rich culture family proving his skills was not easy in the beginning. Manish Singh decided to jump into entrepreneurship as soon as he understood that his ideas in the digital world can prove to be highly lucrative for others and himself.

In just a matter of a few years, Manish Singh drew a success graph for all his clients and has helped them turn from ordinary to exceptional names and brands in the industry. Along with his host of varied digital marketing strategies that include innovative planning, tactics, techniques, strategies for lead generation, social media marketing campaigns, planning to increase brand value and awareness, and many other creative and notable strategies have always kept Manish Singh much ahead of his competition. Manish Singh featured as Youngest Digital Entrepreneur.

Becoming the Youngest Millionaire Entrepreneur of India, Manish Singh today manages his enormous empire of different companies in the form of ZZED Group of Companies, where Singh serves as the CEO and founder of the same. This empire has shown its expansiveness with his organisations like ZZED Digital, ZZED News, ZZED Corporations and ZZED Media and Technologies Pvt Ltd. The empire has become vast and lucrative as Manish Singh has made possible its growth from scratch to turning it into an empire with a turnover of more than 2 million in 2020.

Whether it is about creating more traffic for clients, entrepreneurs, brands and companies or whether about coming up with fresh content creations to attract more people, Manish Singh's company ZZED Media never fails to impress anyone.

On his next projects, Singh wants to improve the dynamics of the traditional education curriculum and come with a more informative education system in the digital space for youngsters. His wish is also to build a Digital University, for aspiring talents, who can work hard and try to create a name just like Manish Singh did being under 25.

You Can Follow him on Instagram : https://instagram.com/__manisingh__

Website : www.zzedmedia.com