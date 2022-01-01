CoinDCX offers an opportunity to its users to generate crypto yield on crypto assets through it's 'Earn feature'

CoinDCX today announced the launch of its new crypto yield program, ‘Earn’, a new way for CoinDCX’s customers to put their crypto to work and earn interest on their idling crypto assets.



The ‘Earn’ feature is currently one of the most competitive products in the industry. Aside from industry leading rates, CoinDCX ‘Earn’ also offers users full flexibility and control on their crypto — with no lock-in periods and withdrawals at any time.



When users opt in to ‘Earn’ with CoinDCX, CoinDCX works with large institutional borrowers, third party lending partners and staking platforms to generate yield on their crypto/ digital assets.



CoinDCX CEO and Co-Founder Sumit Gupta said, “Today’s launch is a testament to the hard work our team has put in to deliver innovative products and solutions for our community. With digital assets becoming increasingly mainstream, we’re excited to be able to provide a trusted and accessible way for individuals to earn yield in crypto on their crypto holdings while continuing to keep exposure to the nascent asset class.”



CoinDCX ‘Earn’ is currently available exclusively for waitlist users, with priority access given to users who are high on the waitlist, and the way to move up the waitlist is via referring new users on to Earn. For more information you can visit the CoinDCX website. Registration and KYC completion on CoinDCX is a prerequisite for accessing the product.



The launch of CoinDCX’s ‘Earn’ follows the company’s recent launch of its Crypto Investment Plan (CIP) — a unique product offering that helps investors invest a fixed amount in crypto at regular intervals.

