  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. LeaderBoard

Coronavirus puts brakes on India's auto sector

Automakers say outbreak could impact transition to BS-VI norms

By Manu Balachandran
Published: Mar 9, 2020 11:40:09 AM IST
Updated: Mar 9, 2020 05:25:16 PM IST

automotive part factory Parts of vehicles are in short supply
Image: Feature China / Getty Images



India’s leading automakers —Mahindra, Tata Motors and Hero MotoCorp—admit that the coronavirus outbreak has hit production and supply of spare parts. The sector saw sales decline by 15 percent in the April-January period.

“Our BS-VI ramp-up has been affected because of the unforeseeable challenges on parts-supply from China,” says Veejay Ram Nakra, chief of sales and marketing, automotive division, Mahindra & Mahindra. “This has resulted in a high de-growth in billing volume for February and our dealer inventory is now under 10 days. We expect the challenge on parts-supply to continue for a few weeks.”

“There are thousands of parts that make a vehicle, and even if one or two don’t come on time, production gets held up,” says Vinay Piparsania, consulting director–automotive, Counterpoint Technology Market Research. 

With the Indian government making it compulsory for automakers to sell BS-VI models from April, many would have already built up a buffer, especially of spare parts. “It’s a complex situation, but automakers are certainly going to look at alternative strategies in terms of sourcing,” says Piparsania. “Hopefully, the situation will improve in the next few months as China has restarted operations.”

(This story appears in the 27 March, 2020 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated

MORE STORIES

keep calm and invest
Monica Bathija
Why SIP inflows continue to rise, despite market volatility
wipro
Harichandan Arakali
India's tech firms including Wipro, Infosys, work to minimise Coronavirus risk
img_0234
Sanitary Panels
Comic: The real drug deals
sandeep suri - 800x600
Brand Connect
Self-monitoring of blood pressure is important
sm_nyt_sick leave_shutterstock_226373290
Coronavirus: Walmart, Uber and Others Tweak Sick-Leave Policies
karthi kumar marshan s
Rajiv Singh
How Kotak Mahindra Bank scripted marketing history
sm_virus hanks
Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson test positive for Coronavirus
email
Alex Konrad
Long live email?
Distance cycling: How to take on the long haul
Manage high BP and its complications with yoga