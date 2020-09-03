We sell about 1 lakh masks a month: Puma's Abhishek Ganguly

Abhishek Ganguly

Image: Nishant Ratnakar for Forbes India



Abhishek GangulyImage: Nishant Ratnakar for Forbes India

(This story appears in the 11 September, 2020 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

Puma has seen a spike in kidswear business post lockdown. From a paltry 4 percent contribution to sales pre-Covid, the numbers have leapfrogged to 10 to 12 percent, thanks to prolonged lockdowns and schools remaining shut. “Kids are at home… they aren’t wearing uniforms, which they would have for five days a week in normal times,” says Abhishek Ganguly, Puma’s general manager for India and Southeast Asia. Also, people are searching for fitness products and running shoes at least two to three times more than what they did during the same time last year, Ganguly tells Forbes India.I am surprised with the positivity that people have displayed during such times. I wasn’t expecting such a comeback. April was a washout and so was May. We started recovering only in June and July. Ecommerce has been doing very well for us, in fact it has doubled. Overall, we are trending at around 75 percent of pre-Covid times.Since people are staying more at home, they are either buying or at least using more track pants, shorts and T-shirts. They are buying more athletic leisure. Also, a lot of people, including kids, have now taken to fitness. As a result, our fitness merchandise is selling very well. Performance shoes are doing well because people are either walking or running around their societies, and working out at home. Sneakers will take a longer time to rebound.People are buying what they need. Value purchases happen when you buy four things and out of those you don’t need three things. That’s not what is happening now. Today, whoever is going to a store exactly knows what he or she wants. I’m not saying discounts are completely nil. As Indians, we love bargains, but it has not increased the bargain business or discounted business. Even in a store, we do not want to create heavy traffic or social distancing issues. So we are being conscious of how much discount we are giving because we want to restrict the number of people who are entering our stores.Yes, we were one of the quickest to launch masks in our stores. As there was a shortage of masks, the idea was to cater to the need. It’s not because of any business reasons. We are selling about one lakh units a month. People are looking for good masks from a credible company. Masks, of course, also gives us visibility. It’s a good reminder of our brand to a lot of consumers who are probably not shopping at this point of time.