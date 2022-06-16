After all things ugly, social media is going crazy for the 'weird girl' aesthetic





It's goodbye to diktats and conventions, and hello to boundless freedom in fashion with the "weird girl aesthetic," which is taking over social networks as well as women's wardrobes. The idea? Mixing without restraint all the styles that have been swirling round the fashion sphere since the beginning of the pandemic, from cottagecore to fetishcore through cabincore or the now famous Y2K aesthetic. More than ever, it's time to get creative.



The extreme minimalism that emerged at the same time as the Covid-19 pandemic seems to have had its day, giving way to greater eccentricity. We saw it last year with the rise of all things ugly and uncool, but what is emerging today under the name of the "weird girl aesthetic" looks more like an ode to maximalism, extravagance, more is more, and perhaps especially to a desire to break free from the kinds of "rules" seen over and again in fashion.





A stylistic melting pot

Inspired by Harajuku

