



Gone is the boho style that helped make Coachella famous in fashion, replaced by a confident and heightened expression of sensuality. This year, the Californian festival, which kicks off the season, has turned up the heat with sexier-than-ever looks, featuring cut-outs, micro-skirts and micro-shorts, tight jumpsuits and visible g-strings, no less.





Cut-outs flash the flesh

