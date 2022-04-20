  1. Home
Photo of the day: World Cannabis Day

By Forbes India
Published: Apr 20, 2022 05:21:55 PM IST
Updated: Apr 20, 2022 05:30:05 PM IST

A man takes part in a 4/20 rally to mark World Cannabis Day in Bangkok, Thailand on April 20, 2022. Cannabis has had an interesting history in India; from being used widely in the form of bhang by soldiers to being criminalised through the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985.
Image: Manan Vatsyayana / AFP

