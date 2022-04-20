



With almost 100 days to go before the Women's Euro 2022 tournament kicks off, UEFA has unveiled the three mascots that will be joining soccer fans in England from July 6 to 31, while also having fun alongside younger fans in Roblox. The governing body of European soccer is capitalizing on the metaverse craze to help make the sport accessible to all, and encourage millions of girls and boys to be more active by swapping their sneakers for cleats.



UEFA is entering the Roblox metaverse to promote the Women's Euro 2022, which will be held—after a year's delay—throughout July. This virtual world will allow UEFA to showcase its three new mascots and to raise awareness of the game among youngsters—this time in the physical world. The Hat Trick team consists of Kai, Robyn and Ashley, three mascots with their own distinct personalities, who will be among the stars of 'The Road to the Women's Euro' game on the digital platform popular with children and teenagers.





