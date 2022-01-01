Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman calls for global crypto regulations
In her IMF address, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman warned about the misuse of cryptocurrencies for money laundering and terror financing activities
By Shashank Bhardwaj
Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called for global crypto regulations at a seminar in the ongoing Spring Meet of the International Monetary Fund [IMF] in Washington DC on Monday. She also discussed her concerns over the misuse of cryptocurrencies for terror financing and money laundering activities and said, “I think the biggest risk for all countries across the board is money laundering aspect and also on the aspect of currency being used for financing terror.”
She further said in her address that India acknowledges that innovation is disruptive but has concerns over the associated risks of cryptocurrencies and unhosted wallets. She insisted that these unhosted wallets facilitate illicit activities via cross-border transactions of cryptocurrencies and assets not approved by a bank or financial institution. She called for the world leaders to lend their support and cooperation to develop a comprehensive crypto regulatory framework for mitigating these risks.
While speaking at the IMF and World Bank panel discussion on the theme ‘Money at the Crossroad: Public or Private Digital Money’, Sitharaman reiterated that only a robust global regulatory framework was the key to addressing these concerns. She said, “Regulating cannot be done by a single country within its terrain through some effective method. And for doing it across borders, technology does not have a solution which will be acceptable to various sovereigns and, at the same time, is applicable within each of the territories.”
She stressed the need for regulations on the global scale and said, “I think regulation using technology is the only answer. Regulation using technology will have to be so adept that it has to be not behind the curve, but be sure that it is on the top of it. And that’s not possible. If any one country thinks that it can handle it. It has to be across the board.”
She further continued that a global approach to regulations and understanding of the technology is necessary as the tech solutions keep evolving. There is a need for "not so much to interfere, but to keep an eye" on them. This ‘keeping an eye’ needs to be region-specific and "differentially approached because, for each user case, the risks can also be different depending on the economy you are talking about."
The FM also said that the adoption of CBDCs was the natural course of progression for India, given the level of digitisation the country has achieved during the past two years. Regarding the highly controversial 30 percent crypto tax, Sitharaman clarified, “By taxing, we were trying to make sure that we are keeping a trail and making sure these are going to be eventually compliant with anti-money-laundering rules and making sure these kinds of operations don’t end up, inadvertently too, funding any kind of terror activities. We haven’t said this is currency. We haven’t said that this has intrinsic value. But certain operations are taxable for the sovereign, and that is why we have done it.”
The writer is the founder at yMedia. He ventured into crypto in 2013 and is an ETH maximalist. Twitter: @bhardwajshash
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman calls for global crypto regulationsRead More..
WazirX co-founders shifting base to DubaiRead More..
Blockchain.com reportedly exploring IPO this yearRead More..
CoinDCX raises over $135 million in fresh funding round, now worth $2 billionRead More..
Atari terminates blockchain joint venture with ICICB GroupRead More..
Monero's July hard fork confirmed by its communityRead More..
Backed by Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary, WonderFi set to acquire Canadian exchange CoinberryRead More..
US Govt Links North Korea to Axie Infinity HackRead More..
Jack Dorsey's first tweet NFT resells for only $280Read More..
Opera crypto browser now available on iOSRead More..
Beanstalk Stablecoin protocol loses $182 million in governance exploitRead More..
Jack Dorsey vs. Vladimir Tenev on Bitcoin transaction feesRead More..
Ripple claims 'a very big win' in SEC caseRead More..
Argentinian town to invest in crypto mining to fight inflation, upgrade rail infraRead More..
Pantera Capital closing fundraise for its blockchain fund after raising $1.3 billionRead More..
Homegrown blockchain co Polygon commits to go carbon neutral this yearRead More..
NBA registers four NFT trademarksRead More..
US crypto expert jailed 63 months for helping North KoreaRead More..
Fortnite developer Epic Games raises $2 billion to build for the metaverseRead More..
Indian companies storm the metaverse and NFT spaceRead More..
Coinbase is producing a movie trilogy on Bored Ape NFTsRead More..
Multiple Indian Twitter accounts hacked, NFT content postedRead More..
German police shut down $1.3 billion illegal darknet firmRead More..
Meta tests sale of virtual goods in metaverseRead More..
Bitcoin 2022 Conference: Bitcoin Maximalists attack national currenciesRead More..
Binance Gets In-Principle Approval to Operate as Crypto Broker in Abu DhabiRead More..
EU limits Russians' crypto investments to 10k EurosRead More..
Coinbase suspends UPI payments in India three days after launchRead More..
From KFC to Tesla, Dell: Crypto-curious corporations struggle to find right recipeRead More..
In Texas, crypto miners turn to solar powerRead More..
South Africa concludes technical Proof-of-Concept for its CBDC settlement systemRead More..
Terra buys $200 million in AVAX for reservesRead More..
Bitcoin will remain as a standard: Chess world champion Garry KasparovRead More..
Coinbase launches in IndiaRead More..
Meta working on virtual money 'Zuck Bucks': reportRead More..
Germany closes Russian darknet marketplace HydraRead More..
Britain paves way to accept stablecoinRead More..
Crypto industry reels from $600 million hackRead More..
NFT of Nelson Mandela's arrest warrant auctioned for $130,000Read More..
Bank of England calls for tighter regulation of cryptocurrenciesRead More..
ECB's Lagarde 'concerned' about crypto use to dodge Russia sanctionsRead More..
Crypto provides fix for some in crisis-hit AfghanistanRead More..
Bitcoin to the rescue: Cryptocurrencies' role in UkraineRead More..
Digital art in spotlight as Dubai makes crypto hub bidRead More..
G7 looks to thwart cryptoassets use as Russian sanctions dodgeRead More..
Can cryptocurrencies give Russia, others breather from economic sanctions?Read More..
Cryptocurrencies enter Russia-Ukraine conflictRead More..
Russia seeks to regulate cryptocurrenciesRead More..
Donald Trump's NFT collection to laud his own presidencyRead More..