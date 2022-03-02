Models present creations for the Christian Dior Fall-Winter 2022-2023 collection fashion show during the Paris Womenswear Fashion Week, in Paris, on March 1, 2022.

Image: STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP



Dior's show at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday struck a sombre tone, with designer Maria Grazia Chiuri telling AFP her focus on combining "beauty and protection" was apt for a time of war.



The collection was put together long before the Russian military began bombarding Ukraine last week.



But with Dior's models sporting a range of protective gear—from shoulder pads to airbag corsets to tops that looked distinctly like bulletproof vests— it was hard not to think of the news from eastern Europe.





