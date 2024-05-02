Between Bangkok's mega highways, 'pocket parks' sprout

Between crumbling concrete blocks and sweeping tarmac highways, slivers of verdant "pocket parks" are sprouting in Thailand's capital Bangkok.Residents of the sprawling city of 11 million often say they lack public green spaces, with greenery only available for the wealthy -- something Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has pledged to change.Beguiled early European visitors once called Bangkok the Venice of Southeast Asia, but residents now contend with hazy traffic jams and a distinct lack of public space."You can see our city has many nice private properties but in terms of public investment, it is really bad," retiree Suvit Chandthanakit, 61, told AFP. The Bangkok Metropolitan Authority operates around 40 parks, but intends to double that number by adding flora to small disused plots hemmed in by motorways or high-rise buildings.