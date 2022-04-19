



For the first time ever, a majority-LGBTQ samba outfit will take part in Rio carnival's famous street parades, flaunting rather than hiding their sexual identity.



In the lead-up to their big debut, members of the group Bangay rehearse at a community center in Rio's Bangu neighborhood.





Dancing can be dangerous

