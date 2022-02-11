Getting into content creation was an escape from reality for Trinetra Gummaraju

Image: Mexy Xavier

Styling: Juilee Borse And Nidhi Agrawal; Wardrobe: Saree And Blouse- Suta; Earrings - Elysiano



Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, 24

Digital content creator



What started as a means to cope with a transformation journey eventually became a platform for Dr Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju to spread awareness and advocate about LGBTQIA+ issues.





(This story appears in the 11 February, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)