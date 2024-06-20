In China, young people are looking for soulmates for their pets

Taking anthropomorphism to new levels, China's "pet parents" are now taking part in matchmaking events that cater to their four-legged friends
The number of marriages in China has been falling steadily for several years, leading the government to fear a demographic crisis. Although the number of marriages has recently started to rise again, China's young people are still generally reluctant to put a ring on their finger. However, they are much more enthusiastic about finding a life partner for their pet.