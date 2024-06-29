Madrid to use flamenco to draw tourists in from the heat

To draw tourists indoors, Madrid's three main museums—the Prado, the Reina Sofia and the Thyssen—as well as the Royal Collections Gallery next to the royal palace, will offer free flamenco shows every day
Madrid city hall said Wednesday it will offer free flamenco shows at air conditioned museums during the hottest hours of the day to encourage tourists to seek shelter from the heat.
Spain endured its second-hottest year on record in 2023 and temperatures in Madrid regularly top 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) during the summer months, when tourists from around the world flock to the city. Over 1.6 million tourists visited the Spanish capital last July and August.